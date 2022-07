Ron Fetner Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 08, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local Folk Artist Ron Fetner performs his original songs, "Down A Gravel Road" and "White Cotton," on Coast Live for Acoustic Music Friday. See Ron perform live

July 9 Cross Roads Center, 6330 Newtown Rd, Norfolk, VA, 7:30

July 22 TFAM Coffeehouse, 2510 Armistead Ave. Hampton, VA 7:00

July 24 Williamsburg Winery, Williamsburg, VA 2:00pm Visit ronfetner.com for more information. Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

@TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic

