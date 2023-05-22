Rosé all summer long with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to show off a delicious and refreshing summer cocktail using rosé, and a delicious quiche that's perfect to serve ahead of National Egg Day on June 3!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about these selections, courtesy of his blog at VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com:

CHEERS TO PINK WINE! IT’S ROSÉ —NOT JUST ALL DAY, BUT ALL SUMMER!

We are deep into Rosé Season, and the phrase "Rosé All Day" easily rolls off the tongue.

Rosé is a lightly-hued wine, usually on the pink spectrum, that traditionally gets its color from black/red grape skin contact with the juice. It can get its color in other ways, including blending.

Some rosé wines can be brilliant or demur in color. Some even appear orange, and are sometimes called "orange wine" rather than rosé.

Rosé can be still wine, or sparkling wine, and can range from dry to sweet.

Usually more subtle in flavor than red wines, rosés typically have a crisp and fruit-filled flavor with notes of red fruit, like strawberries, and sometimes citrus.

Rosé wine is served chilled, and can be enjoyed on or paired with lighter food offerings. Another favorite way to enjoy is by making a classic wine spritzer. Here’s how:

Fill a glass with ice, and pour in equal parts wine and seltzer water. Garnish with an orange slice.

In this "Coast Live" segment, a number of rosé wines from super sommelier Marc Sauter of Zoe's Restaurant in Virginia Beach are examined. Zoe's has a wine shop for grab-and-go bottles.

BON APPETIT TO THE EGG! CELEBRATE WITH A DELICIOUS QUICHE

We are just around the corner from National Egg Day on June 3, and one of our favorite ways to enjoy eggs is with quiche!

Quiche is a delicious French tart with a creamy egg custard and other fabulous ingredients (like bacon and cheese) and encased a buttery, flaky crust.

The quiche rose rapidly in popularity in the 1970's and 80's, and although it’s not as trendy now, it is a classic that is still a wonderful dish. Miniature quiche can be enjoyed as an appetizer or hors d’oeuvres, or slices of whole tarts devoured at breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner.

The heart of a quiche is a rich, savory custard. This is easily whipped up with whole eggs, heavy cream, whole milk, and spices and seasonings. Salt and pepper are always used, but a dash of nutmeg is a wonderful touch that works well in the decadent pie.

Before the custard mixture is poured into a tart shell, cheese, meats, seafood, and/or vegetables can be added. A classic Quiche Lorraine (named after the French region where the dish is credited as being created) contains cream, eggs, milk, and pork, either bacon or ham. Although not traditional, many folks add cheese to their Quiche Lorraine.

Other classic quiche include Quiche aux Champignons (custard mixture and mushrooms), Quiche aux Epinards (custard mixture and spinach) and Quiche aux Fruits de Mer (custard mixture and seafood such as crab, lobster, or shrimp).

A flaky crust is essential, but as long as you take time with the custard, you can take a shortcut and use a premium pre-baked frozen pie shell rather than making your own. Here’s how I make it:

In the bottom of a cooled, blind-baked pie crust, evenly distribute 1 to 1-1/2 cups total diced ingredients such as meat, seafood, and vegetables across the crust bottom. You may also add 1 cup crumbled or shredded cheese evenly across the crust bottom. Preheat oven to 375F.

In a medium bowl, combine 3 eggs and 2 cups heavy cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Optionally, dd a dash of ground nutmeg. You may also, optionally, add a dash or two of other seasonings or spices complimentary to your ingredients, such as garlic, rosemary, or thyme. Whisk throughly to combine filling, and evenly pour into crust.

Place the quiche on a lipped baking sheet and into the oven. Bake for 35-40 minutes; the crust should be browned, and the quiche firm, perhaps with just a bit of wiggle in the middle. Allow to sit and cool 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving. The quiche can also be cooled and refrigerated to be served chilled.

Although wonderful any time of year, quiche, especially when it uses lighter ingredients, is beautiful in the spring and summer.

EAT, DRINK + DO: CHEF'S TASTING MENU AT ROCKEFELLER ROOM, WILLIAMSBURG INN

Recently I visited the stately Rockefeller Room at Williamsburg Inn in Colonial Williamsburg to try the tasting menu, which changes periodically.

From Chef de Cuisine Julianne Gutierrez’s kitchen comes a lovely menu with five courses priced at $128. There are options with each course, except the salad course.

Also optional are pairings with each dish, curated by Maitre d’Hotel Matthew Tlusty for an additional $58. Wines by the bottle are also available. Service throughout the meal was impeccable.

For more information, visit ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com.

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today's Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks!