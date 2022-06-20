Rosé and Lemon-Blackberry Biscuits with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton shows off a lovely rosé, a recipe for Lemon-Blackberry Biscuits, and the unique charcuterie offerings from Café Stella in Norfolk on Coast Live!

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say about today's offerings, courtesy of his blog Virginia Eats + Drinks

CHEERS TO PINK WINE! IT’S ROSÉ NOT JUST ALL DAY, BUT ALL SUMMER!

Rosé is a lightly-hued wine (usually on the pink spectrum) that traditionally gets its color from black/red grape skin contact with the juice, though it can get its color by other means like blending. Some rosé wines can be brilliant or demur in color. Some even appear orange, and are sometimes called "orange wine" rather than rose. Rosés can be still wine or sparkling wine, and can range from dry to sweet. Usually more subtle in flavor than red wines, rosés typically have a crisp and fruit-filled flavor with notes of red fruit, like strawberries, and sometimes citrus. Rosé wine is served chilled, and can be enjoyed with lighter food offerings.

In this segment, a number of rosé wines from "Super Sommelier" Marc Sauter of Zoe's Restaurant in Virginia Beach are examined. Zoe's has a wine shop for grab-and-go bottles. (zoesvb.com)

BON APPÉTIT TO BLACKBERRIES,WITH OUR LEMON-BLACKBERRY BISCUIT WITH CRÈME FRAÎCHE!

Blackberries come into market in early summer, and we love to accent blackberries with a hint of citrus to open up all the flavor profiles.

Our Lemon-Blackberry Biscuit with Crème Fraîche is a quick-and-easy dish for brunch, dessert, or treat.

We start by macerating fresh blackberries in a slurry of lemon liqueur or limoncello, sugar, and lemon zest. Virginia Beach-based Chesapeake Bay Distillery crafts a bright, sassy lemon liqueur.

Look for fresh blackberries at green grocers like Westside Produce and Provisions (WestsideProduceAndProvisions.com), located along the North Colley Avenue Corridor in Norfolk’s Ghent section.

While the blackberries are soaking up all those extra flavors, make some simple angel biscuits (you could use already-prepared biscuits, or purchase biscuits from your favorite restaurant).

After removing the biscuits from the oven, whip up the crème fraîche. Pepare the dish by splitting open a biscuit, spooning on a generous amount of the blackberries, and topping with crème fraîche. You can optionally garnish with fresh mint.

Lemon liqueur comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

FOOD FIND: CAFE STELLA’S POLISH BUTCHERS BOARD!

Charcuterie plates have been around for a long time, but in the past few years the trend has exploded! Perhaps the most comprehensive and meaningful local charcuterie option is the Polish Butcher’s Board at Café Stella (CafeStellaRoasters.com), located in Norfolk’s Ghent. There's genuine care put into the selection of components, and those selections reflect Stella’s husband, Mariusz’s Polish heritage. There are six Polish meats on the board (sourced from Chicago's Polish community). Look for poledwica, kabanosy, kielbasa, and more! There’s even a goose liver pâté and a number of accoutrements.

If you’d like tips and tricks on creating a simple charcuterie board at home, email PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “charcuterie board” as the subject.

