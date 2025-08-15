Rugged Foundation partnering with Bethany Baptist Church for back-to-school event on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Arrington Gavin and Pastor H. Patrick Cason discuss the ongoing partnership between the Rugged Foundation and Bethany Baptist Church for a back-to-school event for the entire Hampton Roads community, and share why giving back is an essential tenet of both of their organizations.

Rugged Evolution Foundation Presents

6th Annual

Back to School Giveaway

Saturday, August 23

9am-4pm

2587 Campostella Rd., Chesapeake

www.ruggedevolutionfoundation.org

Lunch • Games • Door Prizes

Free Backpacks

School Supplies • Shoes

Arrington Gavin, Founder and CEO of The Rugged Evolution Foundation started the 501 © (3) non-profit in 2019 to make an impact on the lives of our youth in Hampton Roads. He recognized that improving the lives of others often occurs at the local level. The mission is to serve the youth community with time, talents and resources. The foundation volunteers and partners with local churches, organizations and businesses to fulfill this mission. Every year various events and fundraisers are held to collect donations and raise funds for the main initiative, which is the annual Back to School Giveaway in August. This event provides educational resources, new backpacks, school supplies, shoes, student ID’s and free haircuts for grade levels K-12 throughout Hampton Roads, VA. Most importantly, we make sure our youth know how much they matter in our community. To date the foundation has served over 3,000 families in the cities. Our future goals are to offer mentorships for male adolescents and book scholarships for college students. Thank you for your support today and thank you in advance for your continued support.



Please continue to help The Rugged Evolution Foundation pave the way for tomorrow’s leaders through our contributions today.



To donate or volunteer, please visit our website: www.ruggedevolutionfoundation.org



Paid for by the Rugged Evolution Foundation.