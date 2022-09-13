Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Saving Chance Rescue's "Pup Party" on Coast Live

Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 12:44:34-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Kathleen and Kristina Cuce, founders of "Saving Chance Rescue," join Coast Live to discuss their mission to save dogs from unsafe homes and animal shelters and place them in new forever homes through adoption.

Support Saving Chance Rescue at the 5th Annual "Pup Party"!
Saturday, September 17
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Ocean Breeze Water Park, Virginia Beach
More information and tickets available at oceanbreezewaterpark.com!

Follow Saving Chance Rescue on Facebook at facebook.com/savingchancerescue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News 3 Everyday Hero

Nominate someone to be a News 3 Everyday Hero