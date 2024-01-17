Saving for college with a Virginia529 plan on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Scott Ridgely joins Coast Live to discuss how Virginia 529 accounts can help families start saving for college, and details some changes coming to the program in 2024.

Virginia529 has launched the Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway! Save at least $10 in a new or existing Invest529SM account by January 31 and you could be one of five families to win a bonus $10,000 Invest529 contribution to put toward your loved one’s higher education costs.

