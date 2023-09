HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad (cbvrs.org)is one of 10 independent, all-volunteer rescue squads that serve the City of Virginia Beach.

We get a life-saving demonstration and hear all about the upcoming fun fundraiser party where you can support the cause.

Rescue 4 Party at the Point

Sept 9 | 4-9pm

1424 Rylands Rd, Virginia Beach

Corn Hole Tournament with Team Prize

Music by Almost Famous Band

Pig Pickin by the Pig Shop

Eventbrite.com