HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Saxophonist and Virginia native Aaron McCoy Jr. takes the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Next Level" and "Amazing G," ahead of the official radio debut of his new single.

You can catch Aaron performing Sunday, Mar 24 at a Jazz Brunch from noon - 4 p.m. at Oceanfront Premiere by 757 Events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Follow Aaron on instagram @saxoholic1

Facebook: facebook.com/aaron.mccoy.716