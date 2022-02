HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Novartis US Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund have partnered together to address the root causes of disparities and fund scholarships, mentorships and research grants to create access to high-quality education. Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund, joins. us to talk more about who is eligible and how to access these resources.

Go to www.tmcf.org to learn more.