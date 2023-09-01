Sea of Souls performs "unplugged" for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nationally-recognized rock band Sea of Souls visits Coast Live to play stripped-down versions of two original songs: "Dreamland"—the title track off their new EP—and "Heroine," a classic fan-favorite that's seen years of radio rotation here in Hampton Roads.

Catch Sea of Souls opening for Great White at 17th Street Stage at the Oceanfront at 7:30 p.m. The band will also be performing December 22 at Hoss’ in Newport News.

You can keep up with Sea of Souls on Facebook and find their music streaming online on all platforms.