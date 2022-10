HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Promo & events coordinator Samantha Payne and PR coordinator Michele Ellis join Coast Live to talk about some events coming up this season in Currituck County.

"For Love and History Tour" - 100th Anniversary of the Knights on Oct 22 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) at Whalehead

"Bulls & BBQ" on November 5 (2 p.m. - 6 p.m.) at Currituck County Rural Center

