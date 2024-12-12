Secret Skills on Coast Live: LaVoris Pace

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—By day, he’s the Deputy City Manager for the City of Norfolk but after hours he decorates the homes of celebrities like Patti LaBelle.

LaVoris Pace has always had an eye for design as far back as when his mother turned over Christmas decorating over to him when he was a little boy. As a graphic designer, he created the logo for the city of Portsmouth, the same one the city uses to this day.

Friends since childhood, April Woodard just discovered Pace was decorating houses, churches, and Patti’s home though a Facebook Post and got the idea of adding a Secret Savant segment to Coast Live.

LaVoris came to the show wielding a glue gun and supplies and taught April some of the tips he uses during his decorating process.