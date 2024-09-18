Self-Care and Your Overall Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Self-care is making choices to prioritize and improve your mental and physical health. According to the National Council on Aging making yourself a priority can reduce stress, anxiety, lowers the risk of illness or disease and increases satisfaction in daily life.

Armed with some tools for self-care is Perfectly Natural Soap owner Shaen Goetsch. Goetsch recommends giving yourself a dry mask facial at least once a week. She came on Coast and showed April Woodard how to whip up a mask that compliments your specific skin type.

Presented by Perfectly Natural Soap