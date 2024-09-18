Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Self-Care and Your Overall Health on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Self-care is making choices to prioritize and improve your mental and physical health. According to the National Council on Aging making yourself a priority can reduce stress, anxiety, lowers the risk of illness or disease and increases satisfaction in daily life.

Armed with some tools for self-care is Perfectly Natural Soap owner Shaen Goetsch. Goetsch recommends giving yourself a dry mask facial at least once a week. She came on Coast and showed April Woodard how to whip up a mask that compliments your specific skin type.

Presented by Perfectly Natural Soap

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚