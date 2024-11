HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The Norfolk SPCA is encouraging families to consider adopting a senior pet if they are looking to add a fur baby to their family. Senior pets are potty trained and add love to families not looking for the challenge of raising a puppy or kitten.

We met Patrick, a senior dog who was surrendered by his family. He’s a sweet 12-year old looking for his forever home.

Presented by Kelly's Construction

Contact the Norfolk SPCA