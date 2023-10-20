Senior Services providing access to vaccines for older adults on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Steve Zollos, Chief Executive Officer for Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, joins Coast Live to discuss a new partnership to provide vaccines to our most vulnerable seniors as Covid is on the rise.

Senior Services is hosting a Vaccination & Resource Fair at Hayden Village Center in Franklin on December 13th. Older adults who receive a COVID-19 vaccination will receive four passes to Regal Cinemas and a $40 Grocery Gift Card. Older adults pre-register at 757-461-9481 if interested in attending.

For more information about upcoming clinics, visit www.ssseva.org/clinics.

