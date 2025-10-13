Sentara Beyond Cancer event celebrates survivors and caregivers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sentara's Jay Vergara and Kevin Johnson, Virginia Chapter Leader of Man Up To Cancer, join Coast Live to discuss the Sentara Beyond Cancer Event, celebrating cancer survivors and the doctors and medical workers who provide lifesaving care.

Beyond Cancer: The Thomas A. Alberico, MD Lectureship and Retreat

Saturday, October 25 · 10am - 2pm

Westin Virginia Beach Town Center

4535 Commerce Street Virginia Beach

Learn more at www.sentarabeyondcancerevent.com

Join Us for a Day of Strength, Support & Celebration



Be part of a premier event dedicated to honoring cancer survivors, uplifting families, and recognizing the healthcare professionals who stand alongside them every step of the journey.



Spend the day surrounded by a vibrant community of survivors, caregivers, and advocates—coming together to share stories, connect with resources, and inspire lasting hope.



Get your general admission ticket today and take part in a day designed to uplift, inform, and empower.



Together, we thrive in a world beyond cancer.

Paid for by Sentara.