Sentara Mega Healthcare Job Fair and Health Screenings on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Staying up to date with your wellness checks can be a challenge, but Sentara Healthcare is making it easier for people to get an update on their health and have a good time. The Sentara Mega Healthcare Job Fair and Health Screenings are happening for two days, first on the South side and then on the Peninsula. On-the-spot 3-D mammograms are available, as well as flu shots and information about health insurance and Medicaid plans.

Sentara Mega Healthcare Job Fair and Health Screenings

Thu Oct 31, 2024

11am-2pm

Portsmouth Children's Museum

221 High St, Portsmouth

Friday, Nov 1

11am-2pm

Boo Williams Sportsplex

9 Armistead Point Parkway, Hampton

Presented by: Sentara Health