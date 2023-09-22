Sesame Street's Gabrielle shares advice for relaxing at bedtime on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mindfulness and meditation teacher Samantha Snowden and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio join Coast Live with Sesame Street’s Gabrielle to demonstrate some mindfulness techniques to help the whole family wind down.

Developed by a team of early childhood and mindfulness experts at Sesame Workshop and Headspace, "Goodnight, World!" reimagines the popular sleepcast format to help children practice transitioning from their active days to naptime or bedtime.

With 12 episodes in this audio series, children ages 5-8 will learn how to unwind from their day, regulate their emotions and develop skills that will set them up for success in school and in life.