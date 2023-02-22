Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Setting the tone for 2023 with CoolTone on Coast Live

Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:56:53-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hello, 2023! The new year is here and the first couple of weeks are pivotal to keeping those resolutions and elevating your game. With 1 month under your belt and 11 more ahead, you have plenty of time to work towards the goals you desire! Prioritizing your personal body contouring goals can result in discovering different solutions, such as CoolTone®. Join board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Anil Shah as he shares expert insight and education surrounding this noninvasive muscle toning treatment while content creator Jen Worman discusses her personal experience with CoolTone®.

Paid for by CoolTone®
coolsculpting.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV