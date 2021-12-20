Sharing a hug across the world on Coast Live

Watch
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Over the past year, we’ve all learned firsthand what it’s like to be without human connection. Without hugs. While many re-immerse into a world no longer kept apart by social distancing, still there are some who are isolated from their families, living across the globe and without their family, friends, community, culture, and traditions. Francesca Rosella and Eleazar join us to talk about a special wifi-enabled "hug vest" that lets users feel the touch of a loved one just as if they were with them.

For more information please visit www.Cox.com/thehugproject.

