Shedding light on eye health on Coast Live

Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 18:13:08-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With summer just around the corner, Olympic-bound pro surfer Caroline Marks (currently ranked #2 in the world and three-time World Surf League titlist) and her optometrist are shedding light on something that isn’t talked much about – eye health as an important part of a holistic preventative health routine for everyone – especially as we head into warmer months and people start spending more time outdoors.

For more information visit www.aoa.org/healthy-eyes/eye-deserve-more.

