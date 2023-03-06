Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Shelter Pet Week featuring Animal Aid Society on Coast Live

Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 15:07:39-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sarah Davis and Larry Merrill from Animal Aid Society in Hampton join Coast Live with adoptable dog Sally to shed light on the work their shelter does to place homeless pets in loving forever homes, as part of Shelter Pet Week presented by Casey Subaru.

Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton
animalaidsociety.org

Additional featured pets available for adoption from Chesapeake Animal Services
cityofchesapeake.net/animalservices

Shelter Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
Subaru loves pets, and so do we!
783 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News
caseysubaru.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV