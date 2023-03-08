Shelter Pet Week featuring Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live to share information about the adorable animals available for adoption at the shelter, plus some fun upcoming fundraising programs, as part of Shelter Pet Week!

On March 25, Chesapeake Humane is throwing its first-ever "Slumber Pawty"! The organizers are recruiting people to spend 24 hours in a kennel with a pet. Participants will need to raise funds to support the shelter. If interested, please email Development@ChesapeakeHumane.org!

Chesapeake Humane Society Adoption Center

1149 New Mill Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23322

Adoption Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

chesapeakehumane.org

Additional featured pets (Jack-a-Roo, Dutch, Hank and Charlie Girl) available for adoption from Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg!

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Road

Williamsburg, VA 23185

757-221-0150

heritagehumane.org

