Shelter Pet Week featuring Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live

Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 16:33:45-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live to share information about the adorable animals available for adoption at the shelter, plus some fun upcoming fundraising programs, as part of Shelter Pet Week!

On March 25, Chesapeake Humane is throwing its first-ever "Slumber Pawty"! The organizers are recruiting people to spend 24 hours in a kennel with a pet. Participants will need to raise funds to support the shelter. If interested, please email Development@ChesapeakeHumane.org!

Chesapeake Humane Society Adoption Center
1149 New Mill Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Adoption Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
chesapeakehumane.org

Additional featured pets (Jack-a-Roo, Dutch, Hank and Charlie Girl) available for adoption from Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg!

Heritage Humane Society
430 Waller Mill Road
Williamsburg, VA 23185
757-221-0150
heritagehumane.org

Shelter Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
Subaru loves pets, and so do we!
783 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News
caseysubaru.com

