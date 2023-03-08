Watch Now
Shelter Pet Week featuring Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 23:16:35-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Suzy Swims and Tammy Lindquist from Norfolk SPCA join Coast Live with adoptable dog Charles to discuss their important mission to find homes for loving pets, and how they work with other local organizations to fight animal homelessness.

Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
(757) 622-3319
norfolkspca.com

Adoption Center
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
adoption@norfolkspca.org
Adoption Center Hours:Monday, Wednesday-Sunday
1:00-4:30pm

Additional featured pets available for adoption from Norfolk Animal Care Center
norfolk.gov/NACC

Shelter Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
Subaru loves pets, and so do we!
783 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News
caseysubaru.com

