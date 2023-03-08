Shelter Pet Week featuring Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Suzy Swims and Tammy Lindquist from Norfolk SPCA join Coast Live with adoptable dog Charles to discuss their important mission to find homes for loving pets, and how they work with other local organizations to fight animal homelessness.

