Shelter Pet Week featuring Portsmouth Humane Society and more on Coast Live

Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:01:36-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amanda McQuarry from Portsmouth Humane Society joins Coast Live to share information about the adorable animals available for adoption at the shelter as part of Shelter Pet Week!

Portsmouth Humane Society
(757) 397-6004 ext. 204
4022 Seaboard Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23701
portsmouthhumanesociety.org

Additional featured pets available for adoption from Peninsula SPCA and Virginia Beach SPCA!

Peninsula SPCA
523 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA
757-595-1399
peninsulaspca.org

Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
757-427-0070 ext. 143
vbspca.com

Shelter Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
Subaru loves pets, and so do we!
783 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News
caseysubaru.com

