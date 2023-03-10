Shelter Pet Week featuring Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jessica Wilde from the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center joins Coast Live on the last day of Shelter Pet Week to share information about animals of all sizes that are ready for a new home!

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

341 S. Birdneck Road

757.385.4444

https://www.vbacac.com/

Additional featured pets (Grandpa, Scout, Shorty, Illidan, Luna, and Abalone) available for adoption from Peninsula SPCA and Virginia Beach SPCA!

City of Newport News Animal Services

5843 Jefferson Ave

Newport News, VA 23605

757-933-8900

petango.com/peninsularegionalanimalshelter

Shelter Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.

Subaru loves pets, and so do we!

783 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News

caseysubaru.com