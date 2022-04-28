Shelter Pet Week with Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Shelter Program Coordinator Tiffany Webb stops by Coast Live to show us some adorable adoptable pets from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Plus, a look at some animals up for adoption right now at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Featured pets from Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. This week PRAS is participating in Shelter Pet Adoption Week with 50% off all cat and dog adoption fees! Visit peninsularegionalanimalshelter.com to adopt a furry friend today.

Additional adoptable pets from the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center. Go to vbacac.com for adoptions and more information!

