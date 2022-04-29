Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Shelter Pet Week with Portsmouth Humane Society on Coast Live

Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 15:37:58-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Dyanna Uchiek, Community Engagement and Development Director at Portsmouth Humane Society, stops by Coast Live to show us some adorable adoptable pets from Portsmouth Humane. Plus, a look at some animals up for adoption right now at Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center!

Featured pets from Portsmouth Humane Society. This week Portsmouth Humane is participating in Shelter Pet Week with 50% off adoption fees for all adoptable animals! Visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org to adopt a furry friend today.

Additional adoptable pets from Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center! Go to norfolk.gov/nacc for adoptions and more information!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home