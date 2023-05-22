Watch Now
Shine a light on positive change at the Community Builders Awards on Coast Live

Posted at 2:26 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 14:26:42-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Community Builders Awards Board Member Tonya Perkins and awards honoree Jay Lang from "Smooth" 88.1 WHOV join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 2023 Community Builders Awards, which recognize individuals or businesses with a proven track record of advancing positive change for citizens in Hampton Roads.

Community Builders Awards
Presented by the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP)
June 8, 2023
Newport News Marriott at City Center
VIP Receptions: 6 p.m.
Dinner/Program: at 7 p.m.
Featuring a silent auction and keynote speaker Blair Underwood
hrcapinc.org/cba

News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Community Builders Awards.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

