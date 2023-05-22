Shine a light on positive change at the Community Builders Awards on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Community Builders Awards Board Member Tonya Perkins and awards honoree Jay Lang from "Smooth" 88.1 WHOV join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 2023 Community Builders Awards, which recognize individuals or businesses with a proven track record of advancing positive change for citizens in Hampton Roads.

Community Builders Awards

Presented by the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP)

June 8, 2023

Newport News Marriott at City Center

VIP Receptions: 6 p.m.

Dinner/Program: at 7 p.m.

Featuring a silent auction and keynote speaker Blair Underwood

hrcapinc.org/cba

News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Community Builders Awards.