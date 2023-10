HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marilyn Sanders and Kim Kwiatkowski join Coast Live with show pugs "Pappy Van Winkle," "Phat Fred," "Kirby" and "Decker" to share a look inside the world of show dogs, and discuss the Pug Nationals happening in Virginia Beach this weekend.

Pug Nationals in Virginia Beach

Friday 10/5 - Saturday 10/7

Presented by The Pug Dog Club of America

The Founders Inn

5641 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach

Learn more at pugdogclubofamerica.com.