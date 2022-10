NORFOLK, Va. — DeMarcus Allen joins April Woodard on Coast Live to discuss his life as an artist in Paris and how his new book, "Nita," honors his late mother as it highlights Black beauty through gorgeous photography.

Originally from Norfolk, his work can be seen across the pages of Harper's Bazaar, Elle Magazine, and now in a special exhibit at Norfolk State University's James Wise Gallery, from October 5-16.

For more information on how you can support his work, visit demarcusallen.com