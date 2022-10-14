Watch Now
Showtime's new vampire series "Let the Right One In" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally talks with Academy Award-nominated actor Demian Bichir and actress/singer Madison Taylor Baez from the new series, "Let the Right One In," the latest adaptation of the popular 2004 Swedish vampire novel of the same name. The series centers on Mark (Bichir), a father who has devoted his entire life to finding food and safety for his daughter Eleanor (Baez), who was turned into a vampire ten years ago.

