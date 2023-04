HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Singer and actress Toneisha Harris reflects on her personal journey, from "The Voice" to performing with "Hairspray" on tour, and discusses an upcoming event in Norfolk where she'll be performing.

You can see Toneisha perform at a black-tie scholarship fundraiser for the Norfolk chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m.

Norfolk Sheraton Hotel, 777 Waterside Drive

More information at norfolklinksinc.org.