HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Gabe Schillman joins Coast Live to discuss the kickoff show for his "The United States of Mind" national tour, happening Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Granby Theater in Norfolk, and shares a performance of his original song, "Until My Bones Turn To Dust."

Patrial proceeds from the concert benefit www.WeCareMarines.com.

Follow Gabe's work online at kinggabe.com.

Paid for by Gabe Schillman's "The United States of Mind" Tour.