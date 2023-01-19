Singer Liz Terrell on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Norfolk’s very own Liz Terrell brings her beguiling jazz vocals to The American Theatre’s intimate cabaret space for a celebration of The American Songbook January 20 - 21. But first she stopped by Coast Live to share thoughts on her latest album and her upcoming show.
Liz Terrell: It’s All Right With Me
Friday, January 20th at 8PM and
Saturday, January 21st at 8PM
The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street, Hampton VA
Tickets: theamericantheatre.org
Presented by Hampton Arts