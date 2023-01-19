Watch Now
Singer Liz Terrell on Coast Live

Posted at 8:27 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 20:27:35-05

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Norfolk’s very own Liz Terrell brings her beguiling jazz vocals to The American Theatre’s intimate cabaret space for a celebration of The American Songbook January 20 - 21. But first she stopped by Coast Live to share thoughts on her latest album and her upcoming show.

Liz Terrell: It’s All Right With Me
Friday, January 20th at 8PM and
Saturday, January 21st at 8PM

The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street, Hampton VA
Tickets: theamericantheatre.org

Presented by Hampton Arts

