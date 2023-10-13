Singer/songwriter Beth Turner performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Beth Turner returns to Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Utopia, You, and Me" and "We’ll Come Around," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Catch Beth Taylor performing live:



Tuesday, October 10 at South Beach Grill, 9 p.m. - midnight.

Saturday, October 14 at Tradition Brewing, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 at Port Warwick Art & Sculpture Festival 10 a.m. - noon.

Sunday, October 15, "Jam for Joey" event with Meagan Alaine, 8:25 - 8:55 p.m.

Keep up with Beth Turner's shows at www.bethturnermusic.com.

facebook.com/musicbybeth

www.instagram.com/bethturnermusic

Bookings: bethturnerbookings@gmail.com

