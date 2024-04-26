Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Singer/songwriter Jason Cale performs new music on Coast Live

Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 14:48:53-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Jason Cale returns to Coast Live on Acoustic Music Friday to perform two original songs, "This Is Love" and "You Bring Me Down."

Follow Jason on facebook at facebook.com/TheJasonCaleBand!
Visit JasonCaleMusic.com for performance dates and to buy Jason's music.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway