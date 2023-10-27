Singer/songwriter Luca Burgalassi shares new original song on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/Songwriter Luca Burgalassi returns to Coast Live to perform an original song, "Finding Love Again," from his new album "Back to the Roots."
Catch Luca performing live in Hampton Roads:
- Friday, October 27
- Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse, 7 p.m.
- Wesley United Methodist Church
- 2510 N. Armistead Ave
- Hampton, VA.
- Saturday, October 28
- Willaby's cafe
- 27 Old Ferry Rd,
- White Stone, VA
- Sunday, October 29
- The Big Pink
- 36 N. Mallory St.
- Hampton, VA
Keep up wih Luca Burgalassi's work at his website: lucaburgalassi.it.