Singer/songwriter Luca Burgalassi shares new original song on Coast Live

Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 27, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/Songwriter Luca Burgalassi returns to Coast Live to perform an original song, "Finding Love Again," from his new album "Back to the Roots."

Catch Luca performing live in Hampton Roads:

  • Friday, October 27
    • Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse, 7 p.m.
    • Wesley United Methodist Church 
    • 2510 N. Armistead Ave 
    • Hampton, VA.
  • Saturday, October 28
    • Willaby's cafe
    • 27 Old Ferry Rd, 
    • White Stone, VA
  • Sunday, October 29
    • The Big Pink
    • 36 N. Mallory St.
    • Hampton, VA

Keep up wih Luca Burgalassi's work at his website: lucaburgalassi.it.

