Singer/songwriter Luca Burgalassi shares new original song on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/Songwriter Luca Burgalassi returns to Coast Live to perform an original song, "Finding Love Again," from his new album "Back to the Roots."

Catch Luca performing live in Hampton Roads:



Friday, October 27

Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church 2510 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA.

Saturday, October 28

Willaby's cafe 27 Old Ferry Rd, White Stone, VA

Sunday, October 29

The Big Pink 36 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA



Keep up wih Luca Burgalassi's work at his website: lucaburgalassi.it.