Singer/songwriter Ron Fetner performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local folk musician Ron Fetner joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Carolina Rain" and "This Box I'm Looking Through," for Acoustic Music Friday.
Upcoming shows:
- Oct 19, 7:00 pm Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert-Concert for Asheville Artist Big Pink Music Victorian Station 36 N, Mallory Street, Hampton, VA Tickets $25 in advance/$30 at the door.
- Nov. 16, Songwriters Above the James, Flat Iron Crossroads, Gloucester, Va, with Bill Gurly, Lana Pucket and Kim Person, Michael Glass, Ron Fetner
- January 31, 2025, Saude Creek Vineyards, Lanexa, VA 2:00pm
Follow Ron Fetner's work online at www.ronfetner.com and www.facebook.com/ron.fetner.