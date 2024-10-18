Singer/songwriter Ron Fetner performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local folk musician Ron Fetner joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Carolina Rain" and "This Box I'm Looking Through," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Upcoming shows:



Oct 19, 7:00 pm Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert-Concert for Asheville Artist Big Pink Music Victorian Station 36 N, Mallory Street, Hampton, VA Tickets $25 in advance/$30 at the door.

Nov. 16, Songwriters Above the James, Flat Iron Crossroads, Gloucester, Va, with Bill Gurly, Lana Pucket and Kim Person, Michael Glass, Ron Fetner

January 31, 2025, Saude Creek Vineyards, Lanexa, VA 2:00pm

Follow Ron Fetner's work online at www.ronfetner.com and www.facebook.com/ron.fetner.

