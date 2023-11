Prev Next

Posted at 3:38 PM, Nov 17, 2023

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Williamsburg-based singer/songwriter Wyatt Baldwin joins Coast Live to chat with April Woodard and share his latest song, "Kid Yourself, Mystic Mellowtime Blues." Catch Wyatt performing live!

November 25, 6 - 9 p.m. at Frothy Moon Brewhouse

December 9, 7 - 10 p.m. at The Corner Pocket

December 22, 7 - 10 p.m. at The Corner Pocket Follow Wyatt on Instagram: @thewyattalbum.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.