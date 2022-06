Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 07, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki shares some tips for a sizzling summer makeover! Presented by Tweezerman, Crest, Maui Moisture, and Secret

Visit TipsOnTv.com for more info.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.