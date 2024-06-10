Slowing down the "summer brain drain" for students on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Summer “Brain Drain” or sometimes called the “summer slide”, affects students of all grades around the country. Research shows that elementary school students lose, on average, 20 percent of their school year gains in reading over summer break. If kids fall behind one summer, they're more likely to widen the achievement gap as time goes on.

Brandon Cardet-Hernandez is a former teacher and principal and is now Chief Strategy Officer for Mrs. Wordsmith. He joins Coast Live with more.

For more information, visit www.mrswordsmith.com/science.