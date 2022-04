HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Due to the pandemic and "The Great Resignation," there was a huge increase in entrepreneurship in 2021, with over five million new businesses registered in the U.S. alone. Entrepreneur and business consultant Trae Bodge chats with Coast Live about how people are turning to online platforms like Fiverrr to adapt to the times.

Presented by Fiverrr International Ltd.

Go to Fiverrr.com for more information.