Soundscapes' First Gala on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Soundscapes is a music program that provides lessons and performance opportunities for a wide range of students—from 1st graders up to the age of 25 years old. To add to the high-quality music education, Soundscapes also offers free after-school and summer programs and an advanced youth orchestra that all use music to teach critical life skills through music

The program celebrates 15 years of music with its first Gala with a Hollywood theme. Guests can enjoy exciting live performances by students and local artists and place their bids in a spectacular Silent Auction.

All proceeds from the event benefit the students of Soundscapes.

Soundscapes Gala