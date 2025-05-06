Southern Bank Business Spotlight: Living Waters Therapeutic Alliance on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Charlena Correll, MA, LPC,LCMHC, joins Coast Live to discuss how Living Waters Therapeutic Alliance helps patients connect with key therapies and resources to help in their mental health journeys.
Living Waters Therapeutic Alliance
admin@livingwatersta.org
(757) 405-7519
201 Prentis ST
Suffolk, VA 23434
livingwaterstherapeuticalliance.com
