Southern Bank Business Spotlight: The Elizabeth River Project on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Casey Shaw from the Elizabeth River Project discusses the organization's efforts since 1993 to revive and conserve our local ecosystem, and how it's addressing modern challenges like climate change and sea level rise with the new Ryan Resilience Lab.

Watch related story: Coast Live visits Paradise Creek Nature Park for "Positively Portsmouth"

Elizabeth River Project on Coast Live

Learn more about the Elizabeth River Project at elizabethriver.org.

The Southern Business Spotlight is our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits, presented by Southern Bank.