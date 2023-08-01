Watch Now
Southern Bank, ForKids and News 3 present the 2023 Backpack Blitz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kelly Johnson from Southern Bank and Thaler McCormick from ForKids join Coast Live to discuss the 2023 Backpack Blitz, a back-to-school campaign from Southern Bank and News 3 that benefits ForKids through donations of backpacks and other school supplies.

The 2023 Backpack Blitz runs from August 1-18. School supplies can be dropped off at Virginia Southern Bank locations or at ForKids locations in Chesapeake and Suffolk from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

