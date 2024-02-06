Southern Business Spotlight: community outreach with RFK Solutionz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Kimberly Frost and Dr. Ricardo Frost from RFK Solutionz discuss their community outreach efforts to educate youth about cyber security and an upcoming event celebrating Black Marriage Day.

The Black Marriage Day Proclamation Celebration is February 12 at 7 p.m. at The Mount Portsmouth, located at 900 Portsmouth Boulevard.

To learn more about RFK Solutionz, visit rfksolutionz.com. Fore more information about the RFK Foundation's community outreach initiatives, visit rfkoutreach.com.

The Southern Business Spotlight is presented by Southern Bank.

southernbank.com