Southern Bank Business Spotlight: The King's Daughters upcoming event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lisa Coleman, Executive Director for The King's Daughters, joins Coast Live to discuss the organization's efforts to raise money through local events and fundraisers to support the mission of CHKD.

One of The King's Daughters' major events, the "RunWalk for the Kids" takes place May 11 at the Waterside District in Norfolk. To learn more, visit www.runwalkforthekids.org.

For more information about The King's Daughters, visit www.kingsdaughters.org.

The Southern Business Spotlight is presented by Southern Bank.

southernbank.com