HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Every year, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference attracts industry professionals from around the world to discuss innovations and trends in the spa and beauty world. Allan Share, President of the Spa Industry Association, joins Coast Live for a look at some of the latest and greatest innovations from the show floor.

Paid for by the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference

www.iecscnewyork.com